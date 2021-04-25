Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,244,898 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 194,324 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 9.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.20% of Comcast worth $500,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

