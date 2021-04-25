Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $1.54 Million Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. The Middleby accounts for about 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Middleby by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $182.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.06 and a 200-day moving average of $137.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $185.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

