Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $107.55 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 716,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up about 1.9% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.37% of Liberty Broadband worth $107,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 295,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after buying an additional 215,795 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $159.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average of $152.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

