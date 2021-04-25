Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,810,988 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,808 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 12.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.60% of American Express worth $680,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

NYSE:AXP opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.43. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.06. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

