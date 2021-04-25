Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $418.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

