Rotten (ROT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,350.00

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Rotten coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Rotten has a market cap of $1.06 million and $10,350.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00063699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00017732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00093686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.80 or 0.00682222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.44 or 0.07623396 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 70,388,081 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

