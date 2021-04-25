Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Rod Bolger Sells 578 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at C$236,685.40.

TSE RY traded up C$0.71 on Friday, hitting C$116.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,101,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,403. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$80.72 and a 52-week high of C$118.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$116.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.89. The firm has a market cap of C$166.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.43.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1899996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

