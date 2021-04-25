Royale Finance (ROYA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.62 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00060847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00268660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.95 or 0.01052890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00024346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.59 or 0.00648090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,557.00 or 1.00164556 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

