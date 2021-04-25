Rupiah Token Achieves Market Cap of $4.35 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and $729,705.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00065691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00060697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00094939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.66 or 0.00690391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.03 or 0.07871829 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

