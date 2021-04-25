Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of analysts have commented on RSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE RSI opened at $13.75 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.35.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

