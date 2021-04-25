RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,548 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI opened at $93.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

