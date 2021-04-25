RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 1.3% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RWM Asset Management LLC owned about 5.25% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,838,000.

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.49 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.