RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 211,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000. RWM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 381.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $26.65.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

