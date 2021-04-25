RWM Asset Management LLC Buys 26,876 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 60,978 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 74,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40.

