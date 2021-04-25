RWM Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RWM Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

