RWM Asset Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $123.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.30 and a 200 day moving average of $122.83. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

