RWM Asset Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

RWM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

BATS:PFFD opened at $25.88 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39.

