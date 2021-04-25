RWM Asset Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

RWM Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,182 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 307,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 914,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 209,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $27.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93.

