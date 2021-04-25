RWM Asset Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

RWM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 11,729.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,177 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 103,489 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,744,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72,960 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 64,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,709,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $50.94 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $51.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14.

