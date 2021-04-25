RWM Asset Management LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

RWM Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 140,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

GEM opened at $40.50 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10.

