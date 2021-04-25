RWM Asset Management LLC Has $8.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RWM Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.27 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.15 and its 200 day moving average is $140.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

