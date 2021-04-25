RWM Asset Management LLC Has $9.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

RWM Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.75. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.64 and a 12 month high of $98.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

