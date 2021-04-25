RWM Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

RWM Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,394 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $62.39.

