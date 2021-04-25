RWM Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

RWM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Amplify Online Retail ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RWM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at about $251,000.

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $141.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.30 and its 200 day moving average is $119.99.

