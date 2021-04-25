RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 1,409 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RWM Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after buying an additional 103,053 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $101.29 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $101.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average of $91.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.