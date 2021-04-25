RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 410,134 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

RWM Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,134 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 472,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 124.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,099,000 after buying an additional 3,153,875 shares during the period.

SPTS opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

