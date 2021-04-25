RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 6,265 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RWM Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 252,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 45,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $418.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.04 and its 200 day moving average is $376.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

