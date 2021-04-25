RWM Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

RWM Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,091 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.53 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $62.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.