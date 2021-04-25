S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 target price (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,230.38 and a 1-year high of $2,306.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,131.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1,877.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

