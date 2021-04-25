S4FE Market Cap Tops $15.63 Million (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. One S4FE coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. S4FE has a total market capitalization of $15.63 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, S4FE has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00064056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00093857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.87 or 0.00682568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.05 or 0.07753201 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4FE is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

