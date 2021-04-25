SAFE DEAL Price Reaches $5.06 on Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $83,939.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00010360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00273981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.63 or 0.01055473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,206.00 or 1.00722991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.58 or 0.00648019 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00023242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 492,815 coins and its circulating supply is 465,673 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

