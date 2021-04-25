SAFE2 (SAFE2) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,498.00

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00271691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.59 or 0.01038178 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.01 or 0.00647883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,740.09 or 0.99768398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

