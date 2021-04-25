SafeInsure Price Reaches $0.0166 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $342,139.87 and approximately $341.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001215 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003851 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002391 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,656,251 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

