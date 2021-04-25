Safex Token Trading 49.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 49.1% against the dollar. Safex Token has a total market cap of $11.87 million and approximately $3,915.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 107.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 78.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

