Sakura Bloom Reaches Market Cap of $768,474.01 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $768,474.01 and approximately $74,785.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.79 or 0.01460764 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.