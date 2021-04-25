salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. salesforce.com posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,637 shares of company stock worth $38,734,699 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,448,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.95. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $151.30 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

