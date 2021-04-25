salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $233.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $151.30 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,637 shares of company stock worth $38,734,699. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

