salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lowered by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 72,679 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $477,279.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,637 shares of company stock worth $38,734,699. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $233.51 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $151.30 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.95. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

