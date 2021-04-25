Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) & Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) Critical Comparison

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Beadell Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 16.68 $16.40 million $0.09 84.89 Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Beadell Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beadell Resources has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sandstorm Gold and Beadell Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67 Beadell Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus target price of $13.26, indicating a potential upside of 73.57%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Beadell Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Beadell Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 11.03% 3.06% 2.90% Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Beadell Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Beadell Resources

Beadell Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia and Brazil. It operates through the Australian Exploration; and Brazilian Exploration and Operations segments. Its projects include Brazil Tucano Gold Mine and Brazil Tartaruga Project. The company was founded by Peter Reginald Bowler, Robert Holmes Watkins and Gregory Barrett on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.