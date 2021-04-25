Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

SNY stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

