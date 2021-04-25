SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to announce sales of $7.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.20 billion and the lowest is $7.34 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.50 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $35.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SAP by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in SAP by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SAP opened at $143.94 on Friday. SAP has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day moving average of $128.03. The stock has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

