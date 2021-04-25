Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce $109.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.60 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $90.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $459.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $459.50 million to $460.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $502.94 million, with estimates ranging from $496.20 million to $507.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 87,744 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $813,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.