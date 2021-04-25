Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 441.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,805 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Sapiens International worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 511,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 425,203 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 198,075 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 74,576 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 64,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

SPNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

