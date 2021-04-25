Sather Financial Group Inc Buys 176,946 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,946 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up 4.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $38,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.88. 2,001,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,771. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.