Sather Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 887,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,401 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises approximately 4.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned about 0.15% of Synchrony Financial worth $36,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $180,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 64.7% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 119,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYF. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.