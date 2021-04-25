Sather Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sather Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,029 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 48,144 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises 3.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $33,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,818,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 38.4% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $5.31 on Friday, reaching $201.56. 3,211,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $87.84 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of -380.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

