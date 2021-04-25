Sather Financial Group Inc Has $24.89 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,319 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 2.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC boosted their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.19. 7,489,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

