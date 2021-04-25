Sather Financial Group Inc Has $69.35 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 8.1% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 100.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

Alphabet stock traded up $47.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,315.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,143.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1,886.03. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,232.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2,325.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

