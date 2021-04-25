Sather Financial Group Inc Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 3.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Arista Networks worth $29,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.64. 258,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,441. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $326.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $231,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $51,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $26,647,723. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.41.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

