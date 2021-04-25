Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 619 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,188,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,034,000 after buying an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.70 on Friday, reaching $387.06. 2,295,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,436. The company has a market cap of $384.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.83 and a 1 year high of $389.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,897,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,645,582.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

